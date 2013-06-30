Cops: Woman arrested in thefts, NY Giant a victim

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they’ve arrested a woman wanted for a string of high-end jewelry thefts in Florida and one of the victims was a New York Giants player.

Police said Saturday that Subhanna Beyah was arrested on fugitive from justice charges in Queens. Detectives from the Miami Beach Police Department asked the state police Thursday to help locate Beyah.

Beyah was arraigned early Sunday in Queens on the fugitive warrant. She was in custody and not immediately available for comment.

Police say the 25-year-old was wanted for multiple larcenies where jewelry and cash were taken. Police identified one victim as a Giants player. In March, Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers reported $400,000 worth of missing jewelry from a hotel safe in Miami.

A Giants spokesman declined to comment.