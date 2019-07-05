FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Omaha police: Officer pistol-whipped while making arrest

 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha police officer was pistol-whipped by a suspect he was trying to arrest.

Television station KETV reports the incident happened Thursday night as much of the city celebrated Independence Day. A police report says the officer was in the process of arresting Clifton Lytle on suspicion of domestic assault when Lytle hit the officer in the head twice with a handgun.

Another officer used a stun gun to subdue Lytle, who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and several other charges.

Paramedics took the officer to a hospital, where he received staples to close two cuts on his head.

