FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Fake worker collected theater tickets for cash

 
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man who they say posed as a theater worker to collect ticket stubs from patrons and take them to the box office to redeem for cash.

In an arrest warrant, Morrisville police say 41-year-old Benjamin Chigozie Ashmole collected about $187 in March, but was caught Thursday trying to redeem $126 worth of tickets.

A spokeswoman for Stone Theaters says the chain refunds money or issues passes to theatergoers if they have an emergency or there’s a power outage. The spokeswoman didn’t elaborate on the current case.

Police charged Ashmole, saying he gave officers a Mississippi driver’s license that wasn’t his and refused to provide his real identity.

Ashmole is jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.