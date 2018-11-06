FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Political consultant charged with child porn possession

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas political consultant who once served as the spokesman for the Arkansas Democratic Party has been accused by undercover federal agents of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Harold Moody Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in a federal court in Little Rock. He didn’t immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

According to a federal affidavit, Homeland Security Investigations was conducting an undercover investigation of child-exploitation chatrooms when agents found an individual later identified as Moody enter twice on Aug. 29 and once on Sept. 7, Sept. 9 and Oct. 12.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 5 to 10 years in federal prison for possession and 5 to 20 years for receiving or distributing child porn.