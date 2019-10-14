NYPD: 6-year-old in back seat of stolen SUV is found safe

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a 6-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a stolen SUV has been found safe.

Police say Ronald Mowatt and the stolen 2007 Acura MDX were located in Brooklyn around 3 p.m. Monday , about two hours after the start of an ordeal that prompted a citywide search.

Mowatt was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police have not announced any arrests.

Police say the vehicle was stolen around 1:15 p.m. as it idled outside a plumbing supply store in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.

Police say the child’s uncle, who’d been driving the youngster around, left the vehicle running when he went into the store.