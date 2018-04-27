FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kansas virtual reality company sues game hacker

 
Share

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas-based virtual reality company is suing a hacker after trying to hire the anonymous user to identify and fix security issues in its gaming software.

Orbus Online LLC has filed a copyright lawsuit against an unidentified hacker who goes by “Simian Dong,” the Kansas City Star reported . The lawsuit lists the defendant as John Doe.

The company alleged discovering in January that a user had developed superpowers in the company’s virtual reality game, OrbusVR. The cheat gave the user advantages over other players.

A video uploaded on the defendant’s YouTube channel revealed the hacked powers in the game.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

Orbus owner Riley Dutton contacted the hacker, offering to pay him to help protect the company’s software, the lawsuit said. But the hacker declined the offer, attempting to negotiate with the company in exchange for a promise to not share the path into the software he created.

Orbus Online fixed its security protections to keep the hacker out of its software, but the defendant broke back in soon after, the lawsuit said.

The defendant also posted a copy of the company’s game code and instructions online for others to repeat the hack, the lawsuit said.

Orbus Online is seeking a court order to prohibit the defendant and others from copying the game code by destroying existing copies and removing them from the internet.

The company declined to comment on the litigation.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com