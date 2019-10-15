NY lawsuit: Albany Med program exploits Filipino nurses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

NY lawsuit: Albany Med program exploits Filipino nurses

By MICHAEL HILL
 
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A nurses’ union accused Albany Medical Center of effectively forcing Filipino nurses to continue working there under the threat of severe financial penalties and deportation in a federal lawsuit Tuesday.

The New York State Nurses Association claims nurses recruited from the Philippines must sign contracts with a provision forcing them to pay the hospital up to $20,000 if they resign within their first three years of employment.

The lawsuit claims the fees are disproportionate to the costs of bringing the nurses over and that the provision is “designed to coerce these recently-arrived immigrant nurses into continuing employment with AMC.”

The contract claims failure to pay “may constitute fraud” and lead to the hospital calling immigration officials, according to the lawsuit, which alleges violations of forced labor provisions in federal human trafficking law.

Other news
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
FILE - Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023. A three-judge federal panel on Friday, July 28, denied an appeal from the South Carolina State Ports Authority that would have maintained a fairly unique “hybrid” model that relies on state and union employees. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs

Albany Med has brought more than 580 nurses from the Philippines since 2002.

The federal complaint cites unidentified nurses unable to take higher paying jobs in other U.S. cities because they could not afford penalties ranging from $10,000 to $20,000.

“We think this is outrageous,” said union lawyer Steven Toff.

Dr. Dennis McKenna, the hospital’s CEO designee, called the lawsuit “a blatant mischaracterization of an excellent program” that was being used to try to influence negotiations for a nurses’ contract.

“Albany Med invests significantly to bring nurses here, nurses who come here legally, who want opportunities to grow professionally inside our world class organization,” McKenna said in a prepared statement. “We train them and support them. In return, they provide us bedside care for a set number of years, just like many other programs that help people grow professionally.”

Toff said he did not know how common the penalty provision was among other health care institutions. But he noted that a federal judge in downstate New York this month ruled against a nursing home company with a similar provision in its contracts with Filipino nurses.