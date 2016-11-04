Husband charged with shooting man after wife makes up affair

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman lied about having an affair to make her cheating husband jealous, and then her angry husband fatally shot the supposed other man.

The Bradenton Herald (https://goo.gl/qjb28P) reports that the shooting occurred Thursday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a Bradenton home and found Dequan Randolph dead. Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Derrick Frazier.

Frazier initially told detectives he was never at the scene. Authorities say he changed his story several times, eventually claiming that Randolph had pulled the gun, and a struggle ensued.

Frazier has been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held without bail.

