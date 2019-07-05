FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Global stock markets subdued ahead of US jobs data

By JOE McDONALD
 
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Friday while European markets opened lower as investors waited for U.S. jobs data that could help determine whether, or how soon, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

Analysts expect a solid 165,000 increase in the monthly non-farm payrolls for June, and a weak number could push the Fed to act soon to help the economy. The central bank has said it is prepared to cut rates if trade disputes with China crimp growth.

Investors expect central banks to become more prone to lower interest rates, analysts at IHS Markit said in a report. “All incoming data will be scrutinized for last-minute policy signals.”

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 declined 0.2% to 7,587, France’s CAC 40 was 0.3% lower at 5,601 and Frankfurt’s DAX lost 0.2% to 12,594.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 0.1%. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,011.06 and Toyko’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 21,746.38. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 6,751.30 and Seoul’s Kospi was 0.1% higher at 2,110.59. Taiwan and New Zealand also advanced.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 0.1% to 28,774.83 and Southeast Asian markets also retreated.

Last weekend’s agreement by U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping to refrain from new tariffs pending a new round of negotiations has relieved some pressure on markets, pushing U.S. indexes to record highs.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Thursday he expected to announce new negotiations soon. Still, forecasters warn the truce is fragile because the two sides still face the disputes that caused talks to break down in May.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 49 cents to $56.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $1.09 on Thursday to close at $57.34. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 25 cents to $63.55 per barrel in London. It lost 52 cents the previous session to $63.30.

CURRENCY: The dollar advanced to 108.08 yen from Thursday’s 107.83 yen. The euro declined to $1.1265 from $1.1286.