Man dies in climbing accident in hiking area near Durango

 
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A 31-year-old man died of injuries suffered when he fell while hiking north of Durango.

LaPlata County Coroner Jann Smith says Phillip Clark of Durango was hiking with a friend on Animas City Mountain when they stopped at the end of a trail to take some pictures at about noon Sunday.

Smith says Clark was holding onto a ledge when it gave way.

County search and rescue director Butch Knowlton says Clark fell between 20 and 25 feet (6 and 7 meters). Knowlton says it took some time for ground crews to reach Clark, who was flown to the hospital at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Smith says Clark died early Monday.

