The Latest: Montecito marks anniversary of deadly mudslide

 
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a ceremony marking the anniversary of a deadly California mudslide (all times local):

9 p.m.

Hundreds of people, including Oprah Winfrey, have turned out for a candlelight ceremony marking the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide in California.

KSBY-TV says survivors were among those who gathered Wednesday night at a park.

After a devastating fire, the town northwest of Los Angeles was hit by a powerful storm on Jan. 9, 2018, that sent water, mud and boulders sweeping through the area. Twenty-three people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed. The bodies of two victims, including a 2-year-old girl, were never found.

Lauren Cantin, who was rescued from the mud, sang “Amazing Grace” at the ceremony. Carie Baker-Corey, who lost two children, read a poem written by her late daughter.

A local church bell rang 23 times.

Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey posted on Instagram that she attended the event.

___

12:49 p.m.

A remembrance ceremony will mark the anniversary of the massive, deadly debris flow that ravaged Montecito.

Participants plan to gather Wednesday evening at a park and begin a candlelight procession to all Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where there will be a bell-ringing ceremony.

In the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 9, 2018, a Pacific storm unleashed a tremendous downpour on the vast burn scar of the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties northwest of Los Angeles.

Massive torrents carrying huge boulders, mud and debris roared down from coastal mountains and through Montecito to the shoreline.

More than 100 homes were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged.

Twenty-three people were killed, including two children whose bodies were never found.

The National Weather Service says rainfall Wednesday will be light.