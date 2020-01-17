Woman accused of luring slain real estate agent to her death

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Woman accused of luring slain real estate agent to her death

 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who had worked as a probation officer is accused of luring a real estate agent to a Minnesota house before the agent was kidnapped and killed on New Year’s Eve, prosecutors alleged Friday.

Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley, was charged Friday in Hennepin County court with one count of kidnapping. Segura is accused of luring 28-year-old Monique Baugh to a home that was for sale. Two men are accused of kidnapping Baugh in a rental truck.

Segura allegedly tried to lure Baugh to the Maple Grove home on Dec. 30, but Baugh was with another real estate agent.

Baugh was found fatally shot, her hands bound by tape, in a north Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31. Her boyfriend was shot in the couple’s Minneapolis home with their two young daughters present but survived.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Two men are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove, a northwestern Minneapolis suburb, in a rental truck. Cedric Berry, 41, was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping. Another man, Berry Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park was charged late Thursday with one count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping for his alleged role in the case. Davis was charged by arrest warrant and is not in custody.

The charges did not specify a motive, but search warrant affidavits tied Baugh’s killing to a suspected drug rivalry between her boyfriend and Berry. Baugh’s boyfriend said in an interview that he did not know Berry.

Segura does not have an attorney listed for her case. A phone message left for Berry’s public defender for comment was not immediately returned Friday.

Hennepin County authorities confirmed to the Star Tribune that Segura had worked as a county probation officer. Court records also show that Segura was a child survivor of the I-35W Mississippi River bridge collapse in Minneapolis in August 2007 that killed 13 people and injured 145 others.

According to the charges against Segura and Davis, Baugh received a voice mail from an unknown phone number on Dec. 29 from a woman named “Lisa” who requested a showing for a home. The caller said she wanted the showing “maybe tomorrow morning.”

Baugh later received several calls from the number and “found this very odd,” the charges said.

“She expressed to others that she did not know how this person obtained her personal phone number,” according to the complaint..

Police traced the phone number to Segura, whose voice was “verified by law enforcement personnel who were personally familiar with her.”

A search warrant executed on the phone found that it was purchased on Dec. 29. It was not used for any other calls between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, 2020. Video showed that Berry purchased the phone, the charges said.

Jon Collins, a spokesman for the Hennepin County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Segura worked for the county from June 2014 to Dec. 18, 2019.