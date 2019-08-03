FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mississippi man says dog saved him by warning of house fire

 
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says the family dog saved him and his son from a house fire.

Marvin Foster of New Albany tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he was getting out of the shower Tuesday when Dudley the dog bumped the bathroom door and alerted him about a fire in the kitchen.

Foster got dressed and yelled to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the burning home.

The two men escaped, but a wall fell and jammed the bathroom door, trapping Dudley inside. New Albany firefighters rescued the dog and gave him water and oxygen.

Dudley had burns to an ear and his eyes, and he inhaled smoke. He is recovering at a veterinarian’s office.

Foster says the dog is his hero.

