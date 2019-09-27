U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Latest: Jury convicts ex-athlete of rape

 
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The Latest in trial of former university athlete accused of rape (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An ex-University of Delaware baseball player has been convicted of raping a woman whom he met online.

Jurors found 23-year-old Clay Conaway guilty Friday after 10 days of testimony and arguments.

A 21-year-old woman told authorities Conaway raped her after she drove to his house in June 2018. The encounter happened three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble, and he sent her a nude picture of himself.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018. A judge ordered separate trials involving each accuser.

Prosecutors said the woman objected when consensual cuddling escalated to Conway forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys targeted the woman’s conflicting accounts and memory lapses and said she may have regretted being physically intimate.

Jury deliberations are underway in the rape trial of an ex-university of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Jurors began deliberating the fate of 23-year-old Clay Conaway on Friday after 10 days of testimony and arguments.

A 21-year-old woman says Conaway raped her after she drove to his house in June 2018. The encounter happened three weeks after the two connected on the online meeting site Bumble, and he sent her a nude picture of himself.

She is among six women whom Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

Prosecutors say the woman objected when consensual cuddling escalated to Conway forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys have targeted the woman’s conflicting accounts and memory lapses and say she may have regretted being physically intimate.