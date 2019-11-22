Body camera video: NYPD killed suspect after he fired gun

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have released body camera video from September showing a Staten Island domestic violence suspect firing a gun twice before officers fatally shoot him.

The New York Police Department released the video Friday as part of what it says is an effort to let the public see body camera footage more quickly.

A new department policy calls for footage to be released within 30 days of a major incident in most cases.

On Tuesday, the NYPD rejected a Freedom of Information Law request from The Associated Press for the footage from the Sept. 17 incident.

It left 39-year-old Gregory Edwards dead and an officer wounded in the hand. A legal organization that had represented Edwards called for the release of the video.