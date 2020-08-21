8 indicted in choking death of man at Georgia wedding party

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

8 indicted in choking death of man at Georgia wedding party

 
Share

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — Eight men have been indicted for involvement in the choking and beating death of a man at a south Georgia wedding reception on New Year’s Day.

WALB-TV reports the men were indicted Wednesday in Coffee County in the death of 39-year-old Warren Van Brown during a fight.

Justin Joe Anderson and Jeffery Harper are both charged with malice murder and felony murder. Anderson is also charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering, with police saying he tried to hide a baton that was used to beat Brown at the reception in Ambrose.

Matthew Lewis is also indicted for evidence tampering for allegedly hiding the baton.

Five other men are indicted for reckless conduct, with officials saying they restrained Brown, preventing him from defending himself. One of those, Daniel Paulk Anderson, was also indicted on a second count of reckless conduct for allegedly firing a gun near Brown.

Coffee County Coroner Brandon Musgrove said Brown died from asphyxiation in conjunction with multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He said Brown had cuts to his head and that Brown was hit in the head with an object.

It’s unclear if any of the men have lawyers to speak for them. Justin Anderson and Jeffery Harper remained jailed in Coffee County.