Ex-magistrate sues, says she faced sexual harassment on job

 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Beach magistrate has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was fired for complaining about a series of lewd comments and sexual harassment she faced on the job.

Karly Cahill says she was fired last year after she placed an admittedly profanity-laced 911 call to report an attack made against her in her home. But she says that was merely pretext and the real reason was retaliation for complaining about her mistreatment.

The lawsuit names numerous magistrates whom she says made profane comments to her, and one magistrate who drunkenly grabbed her buttocks. The lawsuit also said police officers took pictures of her captioned with lewd comments.

The Virginian-Pilot, which first reported the lawsuit , says a spokeswoman for the courts did not respond to requests for comment.