FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A look at offensive comments by Brazil candidate Bolsonaro

By STAN LEHMAN
 
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Far right congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading polls for Brazil’s October presidential election, but he has attracted widespread criticism for his controversial views — and his often impolitic way of expressing them. On Saturday, women’s groups around Latin America’s largest country are organizing protests against him. Below are some examples of his comments about women, gay people and other minorities that have raised concerns — and sometimes led to charges.

___

During an interview with the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper in January 2018, Bolsonaro explained how he used the housing allowance he received as a congressman.

“Since I was a bachelor at the time, I used the money to have sex with people,” he said.

___

In a speech at Rio de Janeiro’s Hebraica Club in April 2017, Bolsonaro spoke about his family.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

“I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl,” he said.

___

In the same speech in April 2017, he spoke about a settlement, or quilombo, which was founded by the descendants of slaves.

“I visited a quilombo and the least heavy afro-descendant weighed seven arrobas. They do nothing! They are not even good for procreation,” he said, suggesting that people in the settlement were overweight.

Seven arrobas is roughly the equivalent of 231 pounds (105 kilograms).

___

In the lower house of Congress in September 2014, Bolsonaro made heated comments during an exchange with congresswoman Maria do Rosario of the leftist Workers’ Party.

“I wouldn’t rape you because you don’t deserve it,” he said, in response to remarks made by do Rosario in 2013 when she called Bolsonaro a rapist and said he encouraged rape.

Bolsonaro later repeated his comments to the Zero Hora newspaper, adding that he was not a rapist but, if he were, he would not rape do Rosario because she is “ugly” and “not his type.”

Bolsonaro is slated to stand trial on charges of slander and incitation to rape for these comments.

___

In an interview with Playboy magazine in December 2011, Bolsonaro said that he “would be incapable of loving a homosexual son.”

“I would prefer my son to die in an accident than show up with a mustachioed man,” he said.

“Bigodudo,” or mustachioed man, is a phrase in Portuguese that is used to describe a macho man.

___

During an interview aired by the Bandeirantes TV network in March 2011, Bolsonaro responded to a question about what he would do if his son fell in love with a black woman.

“I won’t discuss promiscuity,” he said. “I don’t run that risk because my sons were very well educated.”

___

In May 2002, Bolsonaro threatened gay people after then-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso was seen in a photo holding a rainbow flag at an event in support of gay marriage.

“I won’t fight against it nor discriminate, but if I see two men kissing each other on the street, I’ll beat them up,” he said.