FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Search in Florida for parents of baby floating in ocean

 
Share

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a baby found floating in the Atlantic Ocean was four to seven days old and had likely been in the water for less than one day.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Capt. Steven Strivelli said the child they’re calling “Baby Jane” was found near Boynton Inlet on June 1 had “very likely” floated northward from Broward County.

He told reporters that investigators “desperately need to talk” to the baby’s parents. He says multiple agencies are reviewing numerous tips, but none have panned out.

He would not say whether the medical examiner has discovered a cause of death, or whether investigators believe the baby was dead before she went into the water.