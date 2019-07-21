FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Coroner: 2 workers who died in grain silo suffocated

 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain in Ohio suffocated.

The Blade in Toledo reports Lucas County’s coroner has ruled the deaths as accidental. The coroner identified the men who died Friday in the silo operated by The Andersons company in Toledo as 29-year-old Joshua Stone, of Rossford, and 56-year-old James Heilman, of Perrysburg.

Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said the men were breaking up compacted grain when it’s believed they came upon an air pocket, causing grain to collapse around and on them.

Toledo fire crews responded Friday morning and spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men.

A statement released by The Andersons said the company was shaken by the deaths and working with authorities to investigate.