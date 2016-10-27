Parents accused of abuse after 5-month-old baby’s broken leg

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The parents of a 5-month old child are facing child abuse charges after taking the baby to a hospital emergency room with a broken leg and fractured ribs.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2dLVncu ) that 22-year-old Andrew Lewis McClure and 23-year-old Brianna Lynn McClure have each been charged with two counts of child abuse in connection to a July 2015 hospital visit.

The McClures brought their 5-month-old child to Billings Clinic in 2015 with a broken femur. Hospital staff also found the baby had healing rib fractures.

Both parents deny abusing the child but Andew McClure told police he may have broken the child’s leg while trying to get the baby out of his crib. The baby’s leg was caught in the bars of the crib.

