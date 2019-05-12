FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thousands of tiger muskies swim into new reservoir home

 
Share

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Wildlife officials have released into a northern Utah reservoir thousands of tiger muskie fish, a hybrid predator that’s popular with anglers and helps keep other species in check.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released 28,000 of the fish at Pineview Reservoir on May 2, the Standard Examiner in Ogden reported. They were distributed throughout the reservoir in habitat near shore where they should thrive.

Less than 10% of the fish will make it to adulthood, said assistant aquatic program manager Cody Edwards. The fish are released when they’re 2 inches (5 centimeters) long, but can grow well over 30 inches (76 centimeters) in length.

They’re released at 2 inches because tiger muskies also start to eat each other at that size.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

“You put 100 fish in one location and they eat each other. That’s why it’s very tricky to raise tiger muskies,” Edwards said. “You start to lose fish very fast at 2 inches, which is why we generally stock at 2 inches.”

A non-native a cross between a northern pike and muskellunge, tiger muskies have been stocked there since at least 1990s. The cross can occur in the wild, but tiger muskies are usually raised at the DWR hatcheries.

They’re a sterile fish introduced as a top-level predator to keep other the population of other species in check and prevent ecosystem big booms and busts in the ecosystem.

This year’s stock of muskies in one of the largest released at the reservoir in recent years, Edwards said.

Kim Wagner, president of the Northern Utah chapter of Muskies, Inc., said the biggest one she’s caught was 49 inches (125 centimeters) long.

“All other fish are just bait,” Wagner said. “Tiger muskies ... that’s the apex of all the fish you can find inland.”

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net