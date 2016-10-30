Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Families of serial killer’s victims still await justice

By LINDELL JOHN KAY and The Rocky Mount Telegram
 
Share

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — It’s been five years since a suspected Rocky Mount serial killer was convicted of a single murder.

Victims’ family members said they’re hoping for a sense of closure only a trial can bring. They’ve been patient for years, but will most likely have to continue to wait.

Antwan Pittman, 38, is believed to have killed around a dozen women in Rocky Mount from 2003 to 2009. Almost all the victims were black prostitutes with drug addictions, making them easy prey for a killer who discarded their bodies in wooded or rural areas, mostly along Seven Bridges Road.

While Pittman was a suspect in several cases, the quantum of proof necessary to convince a jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt wasn’t present to a similar degree across all of the cases, said Robert Evans, district attorney for the Seventh Prosecutorial District, which is comprised of Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

Other news
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congress didn’t pass law allowing consumers to erase negative credit information after two years

“We made the strategic decision to focus our efforts and resources in the case we concluded gave us the best chance of removing a dangerous predator from the community,” Evans said. “Although there are no current plans to proceed with any additional charges, we are open to that possibility should new evidence materialize.”

Pittman was convicted in late September 2011 of first-degree murder in the 2009 strangulation of 28-year-old Taraha Nicholson. Pittman was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He spent four years in Raleigh’s Central Prison where he received 11 infractions, including being in an unauthorized location seven times. Pittman received two of those infractions, unauthorized leave and possession of a weapon, in January. Two weeks later, Pittman was transferred to Lumberton Correction Institution, trading a maximum-security cell block for a medium-security dormitory. Last month, Pittman received an infraction for selling medication, all according to information from the N.C. Public Safety Department.

Yolanda “Snap” Lancaster, 38, was still a missing person when Pittman was arrested in 2009. Two years later, just months before Pittman’s trial, Lancaster’s decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area near the Battleboro community.

Lancaster’s mother Juray Tucker said Thursday she’s been waiting five years for a call from prosecutors saying they were charging Pittman with her daughter’s death.

“I will not be satisfied until there’s a conviction in my daughter’s case,” Tucker said. “All us mothers feel that way.”

Rocky Mount Councilman Andre Knight, who grew up with one of the earliest victims, was instrumental in drawing law enforcement and media attention to the killings.

“We organized and forced the hand of the authorities,” Knight said last week. “The conviction gave families a chance to begin healing, but many of them are still grieving. We all thought there would be more coming.”

Knight said the killings were ignored for years because of the victims’ background. And since the trial, the case has been forgotten.

“Everybody deserves respect and dignity,” Knight said. “Life takes us down a road, but we’re still people. These women deserve better than to be forgotten.”

The last known victim, Jarniece “Sunshine” Hargrove, 30, was killed in 2009. Her mother Patsy Hargrove waited for justice in her daughter’s case right up until the 60-year-old woman died in late 2014.

“She died without seeing real justice,” Tucker said. “I feel like they all just forgot us.”

Tucker said she wants courtroom justice for her daughter — for all the daughters.

“It eats at me,” she said. “It never leaves me ... it just never leaves me.”

___

Information from: Rocky Mount Telegram, http://www.rockymounttelegram.com