W. Virginia man sues ex-CEO says he was accosted in restroom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man suing the former CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley says she humiliated him, made racially hostile comments and wrongfully fired him.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Ted Rhim filed the lawsuit Wednesday against former president Cheri Bever.

The lawsuit says Rhim was using the restroom because of stomach issues due to a scheduled colonoscopy. Bever stormed into the restroom and yelled at Rhim while peering through the crack of the stall. She later sent out an email to other employees about the incident.

Rhim twice filed a grievance against Bever. The second time he included copies of those emails. Rhim was accused of stealing his personnel file and then fired. He says the accusation is false.

He’s seeking damages for issues including mortification and lost wages.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.