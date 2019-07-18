FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

W. Virginia man sues ex-CEO says he was accosted in restroom

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man suing the former CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley says she humiliated him, made racially hostile comments and wrongfully fired him.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Ted Rhim filed the lawsuit Wednesday against former president Cheri Bever.

The lawsuit says Rhim was using the restroom because of stomach issues due to a scheduled colonoscopy. Bever stormed into the restroom and yelled at Rhim while peering through the crack of the stall. She later sent out an email to other employees about the incident.

Rhim twice filed a grievance against Bever. The second time he included copies of those emails. Rhim was accused of stealing his personnel file and then fired. He says the accusation is false.

He’s seeking damages for issues including mortification and lost wages.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.