Man convicted of raping woman he helped with NYC house-hunt

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of raping a woman in a New York apartment that he helped her find.

Court records show Ashok Singh was found guilty Wednesday. The 58-year-old from Easton, Pennsylvania, is set for sentencing Dec. 19.

A message was left Friday for his attorney.

Queens Acting District Attorney John Ryan says the 40-year-old woman was looking for apartments-for-rent fliers at a house of worship in December 2015 when she encountered Singh, who offered to help her house-hunt.

Prosecutors say he called her four days later to say he’d found a place. He helped her move and bought food and wine.

Ryan says Singh became enraged and forcibly raped the woman after she refused to drink alcohol with him. She ran for help after he fell asleep.