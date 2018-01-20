FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

MLK sites in Georgia closed amid federal government shutdown

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home, historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and the visitor center at MLK National Historic Site in Atlanta are closed amid the federal government shutdown.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a smattering of people wandered the park’s grounds during the closures Saturday. Freedom Hall, which is privately owned, remained open for visitors to take in exhibits about King, Rosa Parks and Gandhi, but employees said attendance had dropped dramatically for a Saturday.

Still, some were trying to make the best of what was their first visit to the historic site.

Aric Dupre, who traveled from Cincinnati for a weekend vacation with his wife, Kat, said they were disappointed. He says they have other plans, but their morning was shot.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park remained open Saturday. People were spotted jogging and climbing the mountain.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com