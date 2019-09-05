Man gets 99 years for strangling ex buried at Virginia park

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A 19-year-old Virginia man has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend and hiding her body in a park in the Mount Vernon area.

Nebiyu Ebrahim had pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Jholie Moussa. News outlets report his sentencing on Wednesday was applauded by her relatives.

In 2018, a 17-year-old Ebrahim strangled the 16-year-old Moussa with his hands, then hid her body under a pile of leaves, later returning to push her into a shallow grave dug with a chef’s knife.

Moussa’s identical twin sister, Zhane, testified that Ebrahim was Moussa’s first boyfriend and soon became abusive. He was convicted of assaulting Moussa in 2017. Zhane Moussa said her sister once said Ebrahim had choked her into unconsciousness.

___

This story has been corrected. Nebiyu Ebrahim is now 19, not 18.