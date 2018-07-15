The Latest: Video: Chicago man ran away, reached to waist

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Video released from an officer’s body-worn camera shows a black man killed by Chicago police had a gun in a holster at his hip and was running away and reaching toward his waist when he was shot multiple times.

Police released the 30-second clip without sound Sunday, a day after 37-year-old Harith Augustus was killed in a shooting that set off violent protests.

The video shows four officers approaching Augustus outside a store. An officer points to Augustus’ waist and he backs away. Three officers try to grab his arms and he tries to get away, backing into a police cruiser as his shirt flies up and shows the gun.

The footage pauses and zooms in on the weapon. He then runs away and into the street as a police SUV drives up. He spins and darts between the SUV and the police cruiser as he reaches toward his waist.

___

4:30 p.m.

Chicago’s police superintendent says he ordered the release of body camera footage from the shooting of a black man by officers quickly to address any misinformation and maintain calm in the city.

Eddie Johnson says it was the fastest he’s ever ordered body-worn camera video released.

He says there’s no question that 37-year-old Harith Augustus was armed when officers encountered him Saturday on Chicago’s South Side. Johnson says police stopped Augustus when an officer noticed a gun in a holster peeking out from under the man’s T-shirt.

Johnson says the holstered gun was tucked in the man’s waistband.

Johnson says the gun was a semiautomatic handgun but that he’s not sure what caliber.

The police superintendent says he wanted to maintain calm in the city to avoid a repeat of protests that escalated Saturday night.

___

3:05 p.m.

An autopsy shows a black man killed by a Chicago police officer died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical examiners on Sunday released the cause of death for 37-year-old Harith Augustus, whose shooting Saturday not far from his home on the city’s South Side set off violent protests.

Police plan to release footage from officers’ body-worn cameras later Sunday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls the shooting a tragedy and says in a statement that it’s a blessing Augustus didn’t bring his 5-year-old daughter with him to work at barbershop Saturday, as he’s known to do.

Chicago has a troubled history of police shootings. The civil rights leader called for video to be released of Saturday’s shooting and referenced footage showing a white officer shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

___

12:20 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office released Augustus’ name on Sunday, a day after an officer shot and killed him not far from his home on the city’s South Side.

Police say officers on patrol spotted what they suspected was a gun in Augustus’ waistband Saturday evening. They say when they attempted to question him, he broke free and ran and was shot when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon.

Residents angry about the shooting clashed with police, and some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, who struck protesters with their batons. Four people were arrested and four officers were treated for minor injuries.

A police official says body camera and surveillance footage shows that Augustus had what appeared to be a gun.

___

9:25 a.m.

Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening’s shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.

The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn’t a known gang member and didn’t have a recent arrest history.

He wouldn’t name the male officer who shot the man.

___

For the AP’s full story on the shooting and reaction to it: http://apne.ws/yZQzWAv