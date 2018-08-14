FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Poisonous chemical leak closes I-75 near Fort Myers

 
Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 15-mile stretch of a busy Florida highway was closed for hours after a truck spilled poisonous chemicals.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say refrigerated box truck was hauling 1,300 gallons of the synthetic chemical styrene in multiple 250 gallon, 3-foot-by-3 foot totes. A trooper noticed an odor and a substance leaking from the truck after it was pulled over Monday.

The News-Press reports that hazmat crews spent about four hours on Interstate 75 as they worked to contain the styrene before the highway could reopen around 2 p.m. The chemical is used to make plastics and packaging.

Exposure to styrene may involve the central nervous system and include symptoms of headache, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and a feeling of intoxication.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com