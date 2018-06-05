The Latest: New York state finds minors working in factory

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on New York investigation of whether religious commune violated child labor laws (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

New York investigators say they have found labor violations involving 12 minors working at a factory run by an upstate religious community and are expanding their probe to other sites affiliated with the group.

Labor department investigators visited the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge on Monday after the TV show “Inside Edition” aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

Labor officials said Tuesday that due to the violations at Common Sense Farm, they are opening cases that could result in fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

The community said in a statement Tuesday that “occasional visits” of children to its soap factory and farm did not violate child labor laws.

State officials say they are investigating eight other Twelve Tribe-related entities in New York.

___

1:15 p.m.

A religious commune in upstate New York says “occasional visits” of children to its soap factory and farm operations were not in violation of child labor laws.

The state labor department says it will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge after the TV show “Inside Edition” aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

A worker who shot the video talked to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. Footage shows a 6-year-old boy pushing a wheelbarrow and picking potatoes.

The community says in a statement Tuesday that children occasionally spend time with their parents in the shop, which is on the farm where they live.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains other communities.

They sell to high-end labels, including Acure, which said it would cease business with the factory.

___

9:58 a.m.

New York officials will investigate whether children as young as 6 years old work at a soap factory and farm run by a religious commune.

The state labor department says it will investigate the Twelve Tribes community in Cambridge on Monday after the TV show “Inside Edition” aired hidden camera footage purporting to show child labor.

A worker who shot the video talked to children in the factory who said they were 11 and 10. Footage shows a 6-year-old boy pushing a wheelbarrow and picking potatoes.

Twelve Tribes did not respond Tuesday to a message seeking comment.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports the commune owns a 112-acre farm in Cambridge and maintains other communities.

They sell to high-end labels, including Acure, which said it would cease business with the factory.