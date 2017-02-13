Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dominican court sentences American in slaying of US hotelier

 
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A panel of Dominican judges has sentenced an American citizen to 30 years in prison for killing and dismembering an expatriate U.S. hotel owner.

Frank Sorichetti was sentenced Monday after being found guilty of the 2014 slaying of Brent Renalt Lewis, owner of the Perla de Sosua hotel in the northern Dominican beach town of Sosua.

Lewis’ remains were identified through DNA tests nearly six months after body parts were found scattered in woods in the province of Espaillat.

The hotelier’s secretary has also been convicted of complicity in the homicide. Prosecutors said Sorichetti and the secretary conspired to murder Lewis to take over ownership of his hotel.

Sorichetti previously served a prison term in California for stalking an ex-girlfriend and her parents. His hometown was not immediately clear.