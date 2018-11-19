FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Drag car crash injures 1, shuts down Delaware racetrack

 
DELMAR, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man was seriously injured when he lost control of a drag car at a Delaware racetrack.

News outlets cite a Delaware State Police release that says the 34-year-old man from Pocomoke was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang at the US 13 Dragway and Delaware International Speedway on Saturday.

Police say the driver was making a timed pass by himself and lost control when he hit the eighth mile mark at a high speed and struck a guardrail. The car then struck a = post and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was restrained with safety belts and was wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The dragway was shut down for the rest of the weekend.