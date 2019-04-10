FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fresno teacher found guilty of oral sex with eighth-grader

 
Share

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Fresno County jury found a former middle school teacher guilty of orally copulating an eighth-grade student in her classroom but acquitted her on a felony charge of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a minor.

The Fresno Bee reported that the teacher, Justine Karen Nelson, broke out into tears when the not guilty verdict was read Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Liz Owen told the jury that Nelson joked to detectives about “hooking up with a 14-year-old” but also denied having a relationship with the student or giving him oral sex.

Defense attorney Roger Nuttall said the more serious charge hinged on whether the boy was 13 or 14 years old at the time of the oral sex.

The student and his family are suing Fresno Unified School District.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com