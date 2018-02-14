FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Latest: California dentist pleads not guilty to killing mom

 
Share

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the strangling of a woman in Southern California (all times local):

4 p.m.

A dentist charged with strangling his mother at her Beverly Hills home has pleaded not guilty to murder for financial gain.

Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Simon Yacobi of Bel Air entered the plea Wednesday. Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Yacobi’s 67-year-old mother, Violet Yacobi, was pronounced dead at her home last October. Police say Yacobi and the woman’s daughter called 911 to report finding her unconscious and not breathing.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, although prosecutors say she actually was killed the day before.

Authorities haven’t released details of a motive.

Yacobi has several dental offices in the Los Angeles area.

___

12:05 p.m.

A prominent dentist has been charged with murder in the strangling death of his 67-year-old mother in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says the count against 36-year-old Daniel Simon Yacobi includes a special circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Violet Yacobi was found dead at her Beverly Hills home last year on Oct. 10. Coroner’s officials determined she’d been strangled and ruled the death a homicide.

Police on Monday arrested her son, who has a several dental offices in the Los Angeles area. A message left on a number for Daniel Yacobi was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Yacobi faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

___

9:05 a.m.

Police investigating the death of a 67-year-old woman found strangled in Beverly Hills have arrested her adult son, who was allegedly motivated by financial gain.

Violet Yacobi died Oct. 10 after paramedics responded to reports of an unconscious woman at a home. Coroner’s officials determined she’d been strangled and ruled the death a homicide.

Police on Monday arrested 36-year-old Daniel Yacobi on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

City News Service reports Yacobi is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.