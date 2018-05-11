FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teen arrested for hacking school system, changing grades

 
CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a teenage boy was arrested for hacking a school district’s computer system to change grades for at least 10 students.

The East Bay Times reports authorities say the teenager last month got access to the system after a teacher clicked on a “phishing” email.

Officials say the teenager was arrested Wednesday after a police dog found a memory card with evidence of the hack hidden in a tissue box.

Authorities did not identify the student, but on Thursday he spoke to KGO-TV about what he did.

David Rotaro, a sophomore at Ygnacio Valley High School, admitted he hacked into the school’s grading network and says “it was like stealing candy from a baby.”

He says he wanted to point out the school’s vulnerability.

Rotaro has been suspended and faces 14 felony counts.

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com