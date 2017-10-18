FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Frog fans’ of China’s elder Jiang light up social media

By GERRY SHIH
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping was at the podium giving a three-and-a-half hour speech to outline his grand vision for a “new era” of China. But for young Chinese cracking jokes on social media, all eyes were on their 91-year-old cult favorite struggling to stay awake in the front row.

Jiang Zemin is dozing off. Jiang Zemin is using a magnifying glass the size of his head to read. Jiang Zemin is checking his watch for the umpteenth time — and Xi’s barely halfway into his speech.

China’s internet flared up again on Wednesday with largely affectionate jokes about Jiang, the long-retired party leader who has stuck around and haunted Chinese politics despite perennial rumors of his demise. Some users noted how Jiang looked “younger and younger” as he emerged for Xi’s speech in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Jiang came to power in 1989 after the military’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. He’s known for overseeing a four-fold expansion of the economy in the 1990s while reining-in civil liberties, including imposing a crackdown on followers of the Falun Gong, an outlawed spiritual movement.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Reeves faces two opponents in the party primary Aug. 8, as he seeks reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty’ shows sharp divide between GOP governor and Democratic challenger
Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges has first-round lead in 3M Open; Justin Thomas 6 back in bid for playoffs, Ryder Cup
This photo provided by Sam Verstandig shows New York State assemblyman David Weprin, bottom center, joined by members of the Sikh community, speaking during a news conference addressing dress codes within the state police, Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York. A New York state trooper, who is Sikh, was barred from growing facial hair by his supervisors, despite a 2019 state law that ensures such religious accommodations. (Sam Verstandig via AP)
After refusing to let Sikh trooper grow beard, New York State Police accused of flouting state law

His human rights record doesn’t seem to bother his young fans, who point instead to his frequent stunts — reciting the Gettysburg Address in a 60 Minutes interview or floating in the Dead Sea during a Middle East visit with spandex shorts clinging to his pot belly — as evidence of an unscripted political legend.

Today he’s the closest thing there is to a living, breathing Communist Party internet meme. His fans call him “frog” — because of his grin and signature, oversized glasses — and label themselves “frog worshippers” or “frog fans.”

Others wryly call him “elder,” a reference to his famous 2000 diatribe in which he tried to scold a young Hong Kong reporter by referring to her as “too young,” ’'too simple, sometimes naive” in English. When he turned 90 last year, the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat was filled with well wishes from millennials who were in third grade when Jiang left power.

The fascination with Jiang has unsettled authorities, even if it’s unclear whether the sentiment is sardonic or earnest. Jiang’s name is often censored in internet searches, and even pictures of frogs are sometimes deleted. The former party chief has also been rumored to clash heavily with Xi behind the scenes over his lingering influence.

Authorities removed one blog post that said it was reassuring that Jiang “looks so healthy” on Wednesday, while searches of his name did not return results on Weibo and popular online forums.