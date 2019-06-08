FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pony Express rides set at Nebraska state historical parks

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Visitors to two Nebraska state historical parks can see a reenactment of the Pony Express next week.

The rides will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Rock Creek Station and Fort Kearny state historical parks. Each year, members of the National Pony Express Association recreate the Pony Express with a commemorative ride over 10 days.

Riders carry letters over the original trail. The 1,966-mile, eight-state event is conducted 24 hours a day until the mail is delivered.

Riders will hand the letters to a fresh team at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park near Fairbury at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Another handoff will take place at Fort Kearny State Historical Park at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Free biscuits and gravy will be available for visitors at 5:45 a.m.