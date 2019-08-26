Utility vehicle driver dies in North Dakota crash

ARNEGARD, N.D. (AP) — The driver of an off-road utility vehicle has died in a crash in western North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Joel Sistrunk of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was driving on a private road near Arnegard Sunday about 5 p.m., crested a hill and lost control of the vehicle, striking a barbed wire fence.

The patrol says the vehicle overturned several times and pinned the victim underneath. Sistrunk was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old passenger was not injured.