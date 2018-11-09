FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Authorities: Man charged in fatal beating of elderly mother

 
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old woman was beaten to death by her adult son inside their New Jersey home.

Somerset County prosecutors say Dalton Chiscolm Jr. is charged with homicide in the death of Roberta Ann Taylor. The 60-year-old Somerset man has been hospitalized for an evaluation, and it wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

Franklin Township police went to the home Thursday after neighbors reported Chiscolm was throwing household items out of a second-floor window. When the officers arrived, Chiscolm allegedly began yelling threats at them.

Taylor’s body was found a short time later, and her son was then taken into custody without incident.

An autopsy determined that Taylor died of blunt force trauma to the head.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.