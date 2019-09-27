Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos

By JIM MORRIS
 
Share

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Two fugitives suspected of killing three people before taking their own lives had recorded videos in which they took responsibility for the deaths of the victims, authorities said Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said six videos on a digital camera were found near the bodies of the two suspects. Authorities don’t plan to release the videos to the public, but described their contents.

The bodies of the suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were found Aug. 7 in dense bush in Manitoba. Authorities say they died by suicide.

The teens were charged with the murder of a University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

Other news
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
Actor Max Greenfield poses at the 10th Annual PingPong4Purpose celebrity ping pong tournament hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actor Max Greenfield urges studio CEOs to ‘be the heroes’ and make a deal in Hollywood strikes

“We have no evidence that leads us to identify what the motive was,” RCMP assistant commissioner Kevin Hackett said. “If there was a motive, it is gone with the accused.”

A manhunt for the teenage suspects had spread across three provinces and involved the Canadian military.

In the first video, which lasts 58 seconds, Schmegelsky says the pair are responsible for the three killings, according to police. They say they are planning to march to Hudson Bay where they hope to hijack a boat and go to Europe or Africa.

In the second, 51-second video, Schmegelsky says they have reached a river that is fast moving. Schmegelsky says they may have to kill themselves, to which McLeod agrees. They again take credit for killing the three people.

In a 32-second video, Schmegelsky says the pair have shaven in preparation for their death. They now plan to kill more people and expect to be dead in a week.

In a 19-second video the pair describe how they are going to kill themselves.

In a 31-second video, McLeod and Schmegelsky states this is their last will and testament. They wish to be cremated.

There is also a six-second video which appears to have been taken unintentionally.

Hackett said the pair looked “cold, remorseless” on the videos.

Fowler and Deese may have been targeted because they were stopped on a remote northern British Columbia highway with vehicle problems, according to Hackett.

“There is no real clear understanding of why they were ultimately targeted, other than the fact they were at the side of the road,” Hackett said.

Police declined to release the videos. The bodies of the suspects were found near Gillam, Manitoba — more than 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) from northern British Columbia.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found near the Alaska Highway, about 300 miles (500 kilometers) from where Dyck’s body was discovered, on July 19.

The digital camera used to make the videos belonged to Dyck.

Fowler, the son of a chief inspector with the New South Wales Police Department in Australia, was living in British Columbia and Deese was visiting him.

The couple had met at a hostel in Croatia and their romance blossomed as they adventured across the U.S., Mexico, Peru and elsewhere, the woman’s older brother said.

The brother, British Deese, said the couple was on a trip to visit Canadian national parks when they were killed.