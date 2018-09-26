FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
No injuries as fire destroys Mississippi furniture warehouse

 
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Fire has destroyed the warehouse at a furniture manufacturing plant in northeast Mississippi.

News outlets report no injuries were reported in the fire Wednesday at Washington Furniture at an industrial park in Pontotoc

Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin says workers were able to get out of the warehouse after the fire started, and the sprinkler system was working.

The company makes sofas, love seats and recliners. Thousands of pieces of furniture were in the warehouse when it burned.

About 300 people work for Washington Furniture. The vice president of sales, John Beard, says the company will come back from the fire.

In January, parts of American Furniture Manufacturing’s facility in Pontotoc County were destroyed by fire, but that company was back in full production within weeks.