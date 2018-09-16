FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police searches at issue in father killing-cop shooting case

 
DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — Police searches have become an issue in the case of a Connecticut man charged with killing his father and living with the corpse for months before shooting a police officer who entered the home during a welfare check in 2013.

Lawyers for Andrew Samuolis, of Willimantic, argue the searches were illegal because no warrants were issued, and any evidence collected should be prohibited from being used at the upcoming trial.

A hearing on the searches is scheduled to resume Monday in Danielson Superior Court.

Police say they entered the Willimantic home legally after seeing a window covered with flies — a sign of a possible dead body inside. Authorities say an officer shot by Samuolis survived.

Samuolis’ lawyers plan to pursue an insanity defense to murder and other charges.