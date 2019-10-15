Nebraska group seeks to grow state’s pool of tech workers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nebraska group seeks to grow state’s pool of tech workers

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group of business, education and government leaders has launched an initiative to grow Nebraska’s pool of tech workers.

CQuence Health CEO Mike Cassling, who chairs the newly formed Nebraska Tech Collaborate, said the state is losing jobs at an alarming rate because Nebraska companies are choosing to expand elsewhere or not at all due to a lack of qualified workers.

He said there isn’t enough awareness in Nebraska of the tech jobs available, that more tech education is needed, especially in K-12 schools, and that more women and minority workers need to be recruited and developed.

“This is an issue where failure is not an option,” Cassling told the Omaha World-Herald. “We are definitely behind other states, other cities, all around us.”

Cassling called on others from business, education, philanthropy and government to come to the collaborative’s next working meeting, which is set for Nov. 1 at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland. Nearly 100 representatives are already part of the effort.

Jona Van Deun, the group’s president, said Nebraska needs to create its own tech worker pipeline by looking at K-12 curriculum changes, creating more coding and mentoring programs, and enrolling more college students in tech fields. She said the state also needs to provide more student internships and help people make career changes to better jobs.

There also needs to be an effort to recruit tech entrepreneurs, startup companies and others to the area, she said.

“We need to attract talent ... and retain that talent,” Van Deun told the Lincoln Journal Star.