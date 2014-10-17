New advisers say NFL is serious about reform

CHICAGO (AP) — Beth E. Richie is a professor and a college administrator. She has written articles and books about feminism, battered women and the prison system, and provided training for police, judges and other groups.

So when the NFL called to ask for help with its domestic conduct policy, Richie wanted to make sure it was more serious than window dressing.

“The players and the teams are one thing that almost could be easily managed,” said Richie, the director of the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy at Illinois-Chicago. “I wanted to know are they interested in the fan base, the sponsoring organizations, the other corporate interests?

“We almost haven’t had a moment like this in the work to end violence when such power, such attention, such resources could go to prevention, changing culture, bystander education, those kinds of things.”

Intrigued by the possibilities, Richie joined a high-profile effort that is hoping to have an impact on domestic violence beyond the sports world. Richie is one of five senior advisers recently hired by the NFL to help shape the league’s policy on abuse.

Any action by the league after the Ray Rice scandal will be closely watched by the other sports. But the NFL’s new group of advisers believes the process also could have a more far-reaching impact.

“I think that they have the opportunity to model some cutting-edge policies and protocols or guidelines, and I’m excited at the opportunity for that reach to go beyond just the NFL, but into all of corporate America,” said Jane Randel, a co-founder of No More, a campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault.

Randel and the other advisers had a hand in a 40-minute educational presentation at last week’s NFL meetings in New York. The presentation focused on the dangers of spousal abuse, child abuse, sexual assault and other domestic violence topics.

Richie praised the NFL owners for their attentiveness, and Randel said it was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Richie and Randel said the owners seemed serious.

“You can see what people in the room are doing, and they were watching and engaged and taking notes and doing all the things that you would want them to do,” she said, “because these things really only work if they start from the top.”

Randel’s background is in cause marketing and corporate communications. She helped start No More in 2009 in an effort to raise awareness and money for organizations working to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

Lisa Friel, another senior adviser, was the head of the Sex Crimes Prosecution Unit in the New York County District Attorney’s Office for more than a decade, and Rita Smith is the former executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Tony Porter is a co-founder of A Call to Men, an organization dedicated to ending violence against women.

“The first thing that we’re going to look at is the league’s personal conduct policy and how we can educate people about that,” Friel said at the owners’ meetings. “In a perfect world, the hope is you never have to use the disciplinary end of that policy, right? That you have your standards of behavior, you educate people about them and they don’t violate your policy. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Sports have been a part of Richie’s family life for a long time. She learned more about the business and organizational side of sports when her sister Laurel became president of the WNBA in 2011.

Laurel Richie said in an email to The Associated Press that the NFL made a smart choice in asking Beth for help.

“As a researcher, service provider, and advocate, my sister is one of the nation’s leading experts on domestic violence and sexual assault in the African-American community,” she wrote.

Beth E. Richie was the last addition to the NFL panel, and her appointment was announced after the Rev. Jesse Jackson and a leading black women’s group criticized the league for not including any African-American women in the group of consultants.

It was clear the NFL was “looking for someone to fill that particular niche of race and community accountability,” Richie said.

The league is mulling over when to act in cases of domestic violence and sexual assault, particularly when criminal cases drag on.

“I emphasize really, when possible, alternatives to only relying on the criminal legal system because in black communities that’s been such a difficult tension,” Richie said.

“My instinct has always been to try to find ways that communities can hold people accountable, and only rely on the criminal justice system when communities can’t hold people accountable.”

