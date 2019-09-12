U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Latest: Legislative gun violence proposal in the works

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on gun violence in Missouri’s largest cities. (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The speaker of the Missouri House says a group of Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to address gun violence in the state’s largest cities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Rep. Elijah Haahr, of Springfield, says the lawmakers are researching what other cities have done to reduce bloodshed. The goal is to have a proposal ready for debate in time for the start of the legislative session in January.

Potential action comes as St. Louis has seen around 140 homicides in 2019 and is on pace to top last year’s total of 186. Eleven of this year’s victims were children, and two other child deaths are being investigated as “suspicious.”

Kansas City also has been violent, with five homicides this week in a 24-hour span.

____

8:14 a.m.

Authorities say a second victim has died from wounds sustained in a Kansas City shooting that occurred during a bloody 24-hour span in which three others also were killed.

Police say 20-year-old Makih Briggs was driving a car that came under fire Tuesday afternoon in the southern part of the city. He then ran off a road and hit a parked vehicle. His passenger, 21-year-old Jalen Stevens, died at the scene. Briggs died Wednesday at a hospital.

The scene of the shooting is less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) from where 20-year-old Dajuan Reese and 44-year-old Rance Burton were killed about six hours later inside an apartment.

The fifth victim, 41-year-old Antwain Foster, was shot to death late Monday. The deaths come among mounting concern about gun violence in the state’s two largest cities.