BC-ND-FBH--Prep Scores, ND

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah 43, Turtle Mountain 32

Other news
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
FILE - Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C., July 12, 2023. A three-judge federal panel on Friday, July 28, denied an appeal from the South Carolina State Ports Authority that would have maintained a fairly unique “hybrid” model that relies on state and union employees. (AP Photo/James Pollard, File)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs

Bismarck Century 29, Jamestown/Medina/Montpelier Co-op 8

Bismarck High 35, Minot 17

Bismarck St. Mary’s 42, Watford City 7

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 30, Oak Grove Lutheran 22

Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 26, Maple Valley/Enderlin 24

Garrison-Max 26, South Prairie 12

Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon Co-op 44, Bottineau 14

Hillsboro/Central Valley 36, Central Cass 14

Kidder County 36, Grant County-Flasher 0

Linton-HMB 50, Hettinger/Scranton 12

Lisbon 58, Hatton-Northwood 28

Mandan 50, Bismarck Legacy 32

May Port CG 50, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 25, Mott-Regent 22

New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin 48, Southern McLean 14

North Prairie 44, Benson County 12

North Star 36, Dunseith 26

Oakes 38, Northern Cass 8

Richland 32, Hankinson 24

Rugby 38, Westhope-Newburg 6

Shiloh Christian 53, Heart River 13

St. John 54, North Border 6

Thompson 18, Milnor-North Sargent 8

Valley City 15, Devils Lake/Minnewaukan Co-op 7

