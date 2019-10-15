BC-ND-FBH--Prep Scores, ND
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beulah 43, Turtle Mountain 32
Bismarck Century 29, Jamestown/Medina/Montpelier Co-op 8
Bismarck High 35, Minot 17
Bismarck St. Mary’s 42, Watford City 7
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 30, Oak Grove Lutheran 22
Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page 26, Maple Valley/Enderlin 24
Garrison-Max 26, South Prairie 12
Harvey/Fessenden-Bowdon Co-op 44, Bottineau 14
Hillsboro/Central Valley 36, Central Cass 14
Kidder County 36, Grant County-Flasher 0
Linton-HMB 50, Hettinger/Scranton 12
Lisbon 58, Hatton-Northwood 28
Mandan 50, Bismarck Legacy 32
May Port CG 50, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 36
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 25, Mott-Regent 22
New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin 48, Southern McLean 14
North Prairie 44, Benson County 12
North Star 36, Dunseith 26
Oakes 38, Northern Cass 8
Richland 32, Hankinson 24
Rugby 38, Westhope-Newburg 6
Shiloh Christian 53, Heart River 13
St. John 54, North Border 6
Thompson 18, Milnor-North Sargent 8
Valley City 15, Devils Lake/Minnewaukan Co-op 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/