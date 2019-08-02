Video shows inmates beating officers at New Mexico prison

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Video of an assault on two corrections officers at a New Mexico prison shows inmates throwing punches and rushing them while inside a pod before the altercation moves into a hallway.

Surveillance video showing the July 16 assault at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility was released by officials on Thursday — the same day prosecutors announced seven inmates had been indicted in the 30-second attack. Officer Alex Benecomo and Sgt. Mitchell Lamb were identified as officers in the attack.

In the video, one of the officers appears to be speaking to one of the inmates, who is outside the camera frame, when he is attacked. It’s not known what was said. The officers were attempting to place the pod, which housed 16 inmates, on lockdown before the fight began.

Video shows inmates kicking the officers in the hallway after they fall to the floor. At least one of the officers attempts to fight back.

Officials say the officers were hospitalized and released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their flashlights and radios were used as weapons against them, authorities said.

They have not yet returned to work.

Two of the inmates — 32-year-old Rico Sena and 47-year-old Gabriel Sedillo — have been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Three other inmates — Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas and Robert Dyment — also face kidnapping and aggravated battery of an officer charges.

The remaining two inmates — George Cervantes and Daniel Aragon — have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery on an officer.

Online court records did not yet list attorneys for them.

The New Mexico Corrections Department describes the prison outside Las Cruces as a medium-security facility.