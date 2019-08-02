FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Video shows inmates beating officers at New Mexico prison

 
Share

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Video of an assault on two corrections officers at a New Mexico prison shows inmates throwing punches and rushing them while inside a pod before the altercation moves into a hallway.

Surveillance video showing the July 16 assault at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility was released by officials on Thursday — the same day prosecutors announced seven inmates had been indicted in the 30-second attack. Officer Alex Benecomo and Sgt. Mitchell Lamb were identified as officers in the attack.

In the video, one of the officers appears to be speaking to one of the inmates, who is outside the camera frame, when he is attacked. It’s not known what was said. The officers were attempting to place the pod, which housed 16 inmates, on lockdown before the fight began.

Video shows inmates kicking the officers in the hallway after they fall to the floor. At least one of the officers attempts to fight back.

Other news
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships
China's Wang Shuang, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China edges Haiti 1-0 to keep World Cup hopes alive despite going down to 10 players
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning

Officials say the officers were hospitalized and released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their flashlights and radios were used as weapons against them, authorities said.

They have not yet returned to work.

Two of the inmates — 32-year-old Rico Sena and 47-year-old Gabriel Sedillo — have been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Three other inmates — Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas and Robert Dyment — also face kidnapping and aggravated battery of an officer charges.

The remaining two inmates — George Cervantes and Daniel Aragon — have been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery on an officer.

Online court records did not yet list attorneys for them.

The New Mexico Corrections Department describes the prison outside Las Cruces as a medium-security facility.