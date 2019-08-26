Body found near Oak Creek Canyon identified as Sun City man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man found earlier this month in the Oak Creek Canyon area has been identified.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 87-year-old Alan Arvey of Sun City was recently reported missing by his family to Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials.

The body of an unidentified elderly man was found Aug. 17 and Coconino County Sheriff’s detectives issued a flyer in the case.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives told their Coconino County counterparts that the image on the flyer resembled the description of Arvey, leading to the identification.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Arvey’s death.