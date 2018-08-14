FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Hawaii gives up Trump administration travel ban legal fight

 
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is dropping its legal fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from several mostly Muslim countries after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the policy.

The state attorney general’s office voluntarily dismissed the case Monday.

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin sued to stop the travel ban from taking effect when he was attorney general last year.

Current Attorney General Russell Suzuki says while the state is disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision, Hawaii’s fight pushed the administration to scale back its efforts.

Suzuki spokeswoman Dana Viola says the department weighed options, evaluated litigation rights and decided dropping the case was in the state’s best interest.