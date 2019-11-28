Automatic recount scheduled for 5 races in Ohio county

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say five races in an Ohio county are so close that an automatic recount has been scheduled.

The Dayton Daily News reports five races in Montgomery County will be recounted, including for Trotwood mayor. The latest results showed the incumbent ahead by five votes. Candidates in three other races were separated by one or two votes.

The county board of elections recently certified the official Nov. 5 election results. If a race is within a half of 1%, it goes to an automatic recount.

Rhine McLin, board of elections chairwoman, says it’s the first time in her tenure that so many races have been so close.

The recounts for Trotwood mayor, Dayton Public Schools and Northridge school board, Vandalia City Council, and Perry Township trustee are Dec. 4.